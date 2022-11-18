Governor Sakaja: Ngoma iwake kwa nganya

Youths pulling off awesome stunts on a moving matatu on the streets of Nairobi. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja has encouraged the Matatu Owners Association to continue entertaining passengers by playing music.

In a meeting with the Matatu Owners Association, Sakaja said there is no need to ban loud music in matatus.

“I encourage you to continue playing the music in matatus. That one will not be banned,” said Sakaja.

He advised passengers who hate or dislike loud music to wait for the ones with no music system.

“If you are one who dislikes loud music, just wait for a matatu that has no music,” advised Sakaja.

On the other hand, he warned matatu operators against playing ‘dirty’ music or pornographic materials on public vehicles.

“Freedom of playing music in matatus does not mean that you now start playing ‘dirty’ music. Just consider your audience,” said Sakaja.

In 2016, Health secretary Cleopa Mailu blamed loud music in matatus and recreational facilities like clubs for the rising cases of ear problems in the country.

Data from the Kenya National Survey of Deafness estimates that over 640,000 citizens suffer from hearing impairment, or the “silent disability,” as they call it.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 360 million people live with hearing loss worldwide.

Out of the total, 318 million are adults while 32 million are children, 80 percent of who are low and middle-income earners.

In Nairobi, each matatu is louder than the next, with graffiti-style artwork, custom designs, flashy lights, and onboard entertainment to pull the crowds.

Matatus graffiti culture is known for idolizing various icon like hip-hop artists, international pop stars, athletes, political icons, and even religious symbols.

The majority of the matatus have TV screens to entertain the passengers.

