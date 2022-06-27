Grace Ekirapa: I cannot stay for a day without my husband





Media personality Grace Ekirapa has disclosed why she and her actor husband Pascal Tokodi did not share a labor video when she recently delivered their daughter, Jasmine.

In a recent interview, the TV girl said they elected not share the experience because it was considered intimate.

“Number one the hospital does not accept because of hygiene issues,” she explained.

“But also,” she added: “We were not going to go to the labor ward together, and even if we were we were not going to record and post it because there were some intimate moments that we had.”

The mother of one further revealed she had to make a life or death decision that saw her saving her daughter’s life.

“There’s a video I might post which was specifically for a reason because of the experience and what happened. My maternal instincts lead me to make a decision that saved my baby’s life. We will later maybe post it,”

“It was very essential. I believe God lead me to make a decision, and we all agreed after we saw what happened. But maybe we will post it now,”

The Crossover host also opened up on how she does not like being far away from her husband, adding she is allergic to his absence.

“I am allergic to Pascal’s absence. Every time he is not home I feel like I can not wait to see him. For me being around him and him being around me, spending time and taking care of the baby is more than a push gift,” she said.

The celebrity couple was blessed with their daughter in April 2022, the same day his birthday. The new parents in town both shared their heartwarming messages to each other on social media, all while expressing their gratitude and joy in becoming parents.