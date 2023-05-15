Grandma Esther Passaris loading: Daughter who Kenyan men thirsted for is pregnant





Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris will soon become a grandmother at the age of 58.

She made this revelation as she celebrated her daughter’s birthday on Monday, May 15, 2023, a day after Mother’s Day.

“Happy, Happy Birthday to my wonderful daughter, Makenna. I pray that the good Lord grants you a long, healthy, and prosperous life, blessed with all that your heart desires and more. You have achieved More highs than lows in these 27 years. The lows were but lessons that you took in stride, and emerged even stronger.

You have earned your first degree, found love, moved to another country, and established yourself in your career. And now, you are about to embark on a new journey as a mother. I love you and thank God for the miracle of being your mother. Happy Birthday baby girl. #mummyinwaiting,” said Esther Passaris.

“Happy birthday to her, atleast I have meet her. So humble. May God bless her,” said Mercy Wahu.

,” asked Charles Owino. ,” asked Charles Owino. “Happy birthday to her…how many cows do you need Mheshimiwa

“Proud of her! Happy birthday pretty,” added Jane Mugo.

“Beauty never fades… happy birthday/mother’s day,” said Blessed RB.

Makenna got married to her longtime Ivorian boyfriend in December 2022 at a lavish, invite-only destination beach wedding in Mombasa.

Makenna Ngugi, the daughter of Passaris and billionaire tycoon Pius Ngugi, was once the subject of Kenyan men’s dreams as they thirsted for her about four years ago.

Many wanted to know if Makenna had a man in her life because her beauty was allegedly too much for her to be single, and her beauty could not be ignored. Some also said that Passaris would make a nice mother-in-law as they asked about Makenna. Honorable Passaris once had to step up and blow out the viral online fire, warning men that her daughter was out of bounds after one Kenyan man audaciously asked the Parliamentarian for her daughter’s number.