Kate Actress, Jackie Matubia ignored by their partners on Mothers day





Kate actress, Jackie Matubia, ignored by her lovers on Mother’s Day

As the world came together to celebrate Mother’s Day yesterday, social media was filled with messages from public figures honouring their own mothers and the mothers of their children.

Unlike previous years, some celebrities chose not to acknowledge or honour the women in their lives on Mother’s Day amid ongoing controversies and strained relationships.

Renowned film director and producer Philip Karanja and his wife Kate Actress made headlines a few weeks ago amid rumours that they had a secret falling out.

The mother-of-two removed pictures of Phil from her Instagram feed.

During an interview, Kate and Philip shut down a radio presenter who tried to delve into the rumours of their alleged split.

Philip Karanja abruptly ended the interview, while Kate Actress made it clear that she was only interested in discussing their professional endeavours and not their personal lives.

“I don’t understand, are you contacting me about work? If it’s about my family, that’s another matter,” Kate said before ending the call.

On her social media pages, Kate celebrated all mothers with a lovely message.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all mums, mums to be, late mums, rainbow mums. Polite reminder mum, you are doing amazing, you are doing the best you can. May you never lack,” Kate wrote.

Mugiithi artist Samidoh Muchoki did not post anything about the day.

He has been embroiled in dramatic situations with his two baby mamas, wife Edday Nderitu and mistress Senator Karen Nyamu.

Both Karen and Edday celebrated the day in their own ways, with Karen sharing a message from her daughter and Edday posting photos with her children from their ongoing holiday.

While Samidoh was under pressure to celebrate his baby mamas, he asked one of his fans on Facebook to mind their business.

“Are you one of the baby mamas?” Samidoh asked.

Meanwhile in Tanzania, Diamond Platnumz ignored all three of his baby mamas in Tanzania on Mother’s Day.

Businesswomen Zari Hassan and Hamisa Mobetto, as well as Tanasha Donna, received no recognition from Diamond on the special day.

Diamond shared a post to promote one of Mbosso’s songs on Mother’s Day.

Blessing Lung’aho did not take the opportunity to acknowledge his baby mama and fiancée Jackie Matubia on Mother’s Day.

Their relationship is rumoured to be going through a rough patch, just over a year after Blessing proposed to Jackie on his birthday.

The couple have a daughter together who will be one in June.

Singer Brown Mauzo also ignored his wife Vera Sidika on Mother’s Day amid ongoing claims of their split.

Vera recently removed the title “wife” from her bio, leaving behind her designation as a reality TV star.

Vera has also unfollowed her husband, Brown Mauzo, and deleted some of their shared photos.

The rumours started a few weeks ago when Mauzo removed pictures of Sidika from his Instagram account and unfollowed her.

The singer only follows his two daughters, Asia Brown and Lareesa Brown.

A close source, however, revealed to Nairobi News that Vera and Mauzo are working on a new project as they also plan to reveal their second child.

Jamal Roho Safi, did not make any special gestures for either of his two baby mamas, Michelle and his ex-wife Amira.

Jamal has two sons with Amira and a daughter with his employee, Michele Wangari Thiongo.

