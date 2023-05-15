Amber Ray, Ken Rapudo welcome newborn baby





Socialite Amber Ray, born Faith Makau, and her fiance Kennedy Rapudo have welcomed their daughter.

The two love birds welcomed their newborn five days after celebrating their anniversary.

In a video that showed the two marvelling about their newborn, Amber Ray, said, “My man is with me as the angel of the house and I’m a brand new mummy. Welcome home baby A…I have felt you all this life and now I get to see you, hear you and touch you. Its a brand new life a life of many lives.”

The duo announced they were expectant in early 2023 through a photo shoot.

In one of the photos she shared, a pregnancy test result was seen while on another a baby t-shirt written ‘cute pie’ as her lover held her growing baby bump.

Amber and Rapudo got engaged in 2022 for the first time while on a vacation in Dubai.

She used her socials to inform her Instagram In-laws that she said ‘Yes’ – putting on display a huge Diamond ring on her finger.

“Comments fupi fupi tafadhali🤣😅 ……#itsayes,” Amber captioned her video.

The couple posted photos and videos of their love life while it lasted.

After a while, they hinted at going separate ways on two occasions before kissing and making up.

However, their breakup never lasted long with fans questioning whether they were clout chasing.

Still, they sent cryptic messages to each other and even deleted photos they had taken together.

