Guacho to Jalang’o: Remember your roots, you will need Raila in future





President of Bunge la Mwananchi Calvince Okoth aka Gaucho has offered free advice to Lang’ata Member of Parliament, Phelix Odiwour, popularly known as Jalang’o, urging him not to forget his roots.

Gaucho has also encouraged the MP, who is among five legislators who have been expelled by the ODM party, not to sever ties with those who have supported him throughout his political journey.

“Jalang’o should remember how Raila Odinga stood firmly beside him during his political campaigns. He is among those whom Raila offered unwavering political support,” Gaucho said on Friday in an exclusive interview with Nairobi News.

He also cautioned Jalang’o about the potential challenges that lie ahead due to his collaboration with President William Ruto’s government, while advising the MP to brace himself for fierce competition in 2027.

“One crucial thing Jalang’o should keep in mind is that he is now under the spotlight. While people may have chosen him in the 2022 General Election, it does not guarantee him victory in 2027,” said Gaucho.

On the flip side, he urged Jalang’o to work strategically and demonstrate his worth to his constituents.

“The voters will have their say in 2027. However, he should be aware that his political future may be hanging in the balance, so he should tread cautiously,” Gaucho said.

Gaucho’s sentiments come in the wake of ODM’s decision to expel Jalang’o alongside Kisumu Senator Prof Tom Ojienda and MPs Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Caroli Omondi (Suba South) and Gideon Ochanda (Bondo).

The expelled MPs have been accused of violating ODM’s constitution and the Political Parties Act of 2011 by openly associating with and endorsing the activities of a rival political outfit, as well as opposing lawful decisions made by the party.

ODM leader Mr Odinga defended the party’s decision to expel the legislators, saying the party’s strength relies on unity and discipline among its members. He challenged the expelled members to resign from their elective positions and seek fresh mandates from the people under new party banners.

However, the court has since issued temporary orders preventing ODM from expelling the MPs, with the matter scheduled for mentioning on September 25, 2023.

