Guinness World Record tweet on Chef Hilda Baci sets new record

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci during her cooking marathon that broke the Guinness World Record. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci during her cooking marathon that broke the Guinness World Record. PHOTOS | COURTESY





The Guinness World Record has revealed that the tweet in which they declared Hilda Baci as the new holder for the longest cooking marathon is their best-performing tweet one of all time.

In a post, Guinness World Record said the tweet has reached nearly 25 million news feeds.

In April, Baci, a Nigerian chef, became an international sensation after cooking for four days. She cooked for 100 hours and was allowed a five-minute break each hour or the equivalent over several hours.

Also read: Just Moh Fit explains how she grew her behind without butt lift procedure

However, GWR has logged her record at 93 hours 11 minutes, docking her seven hours for taking a more extended break than allowed on one occasion.

In their announcement last week, the Guinness World Record tweeted, “After reviewing all the footage, we’re delighted to announce that Hilda Baci is the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual).”

The tweet blew up with Guinness World Record acknowledging it was the best-performing tweet ever.

They re-tweeted saying, “Yeah, so this is our best-performing tweet of all time with nearly 25 million news feeds reached.”

yeah, so this is our best performing tweet of all time with nearly 25 million news feeds reached 🤯 https://t.co/iGBDw0qdLK — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 15, 2023

Also read: Guardian Angel brags about living good life in Karen; but what does that mean? The tweet confirming Baci’s record has more than 235,100 likes, 89.85 000 retweets, and 19.4 000 quotes. Guinness World Record went on to urge people to watch an attached video which explained, at length, the entire recognition process. In her record-breaking effort Baci cooked mostly Nigerian meals, such as jollof rice, different types of other rice, and pasta, and also made akara – a popular street food made from deep-fried mashed beans. The food was then handed out to guests.