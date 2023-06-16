Diamond’s sister Esma ‘drunk in love’





Esma Platnumz, the sister to Tanzanian Bongo Flava artiste Diamond Platnumz, has admitted that her new bae is driving her crazy.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Esma jokingly said her man must have cast a spell on her.

“It is not a lie there is something you have done. If it is casting a love spell on me then give me the witch doctor’s contact I call him and inform him his spell is working he should add more. When you call me, I become weak… I’m so drunk in love,” she said.

She further revealed that her new boyfriend is the manager of Tanzanian artiste Mavokali.

Over the last couple of weeks, Esma has been celebrating her newfound love, noting that love is really beautiful, especially when the two parties are vulnerable and true to themselves.

In the same measure, she has slammed those who claimed that the relationship would not last for more than two weeks saying she will prove them wrong.

“Fans, we clocked two months. For those who gave us only two weeks, I will tag you below. If we celebrate our first anniversary we shall throw a party and for those we made a bet with you will have to give me my money. By the way, I do not care where you shall get the money,” she wrote.

In the past, Esma has been ridicule over her previous relationships. The ridicule started long before she parted ways with her husband Maulid Msizwa.

The two wedded on July 30th, 2020, but three months later Esma revealed that her marriage was not working. She later filed for divorce.

The mother of two has since said she opted to end the marriage after realizing her husband was hitting on every woman who approached him on Instagram since he became famous, thanks to their union.

In April this year, Esma explained that there was a man she loved but dumped her because social media reported she was something else.

