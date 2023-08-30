Hamisa Mobetto makes eternity pledge to new bae





Tanzanian socialite Hamisa Mobeto hopes her current partner, Kevin Sowax, will be her lifelong companion.

In a post on her Instagram handle, Hamisa thanked her better half, said to be a Togolese tycoon, for accompanying her to a hospital for philanthropy.

“Namuomba Mungu wa mwisho awe ni wewe @kevinsowax 🥰🙏🏽❤️ 🎶 (I’m praying to God that you be my last),” she wrote.

During an interview when he jetted to Tanzania earlier in the week, Sowax revealed he initially met Mobetto at a private event in China.

In August 2023, Mobetto was gifted a brand-new Range Rover by an unidentified admirer.

She didn’t reveal who presented her with the lavish gift, but she did share a video showcasing the moment she was given the upscale vehicle.

The footage, seemingly taken in an opulent hotel, displays an elegantly attired man walking up to a dining table where Mobetto and a friend are seated.

After a brief conversation, he escorted the two ladies through several doors to a room where the Range Rover is parked. Overwhelmed by the surprise, Mobetto expressed her gratitude and admiration for her man.

“There are men, and then there is my man right here. Thank you, baby… I literally want to cry. Thank you for showing me what true love is. You have been nothing but the best thing that has happened to me,” she wrote.

However, after Mobetto unveiled her man, American rapper Rick Ross who had previously been linked to her unfollowed her on social media.

The unfollowing puzzled fans on the nature of their previous relationship having openly refuted claims of being in love.

Mobetto and Rick Ross met in Dubai in late 2021 and were spotted getting cozy in several pictures and videos that circulated on social media.

Though they maintained that they were just friends and business associates, their chemistry was evident. Rick Ross even expressed admiration for Mobetto’s entrepreneurial spirit and desire to support her in her ventures.

