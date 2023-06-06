Happy birthday husbae: Karen Lucas celebrates her female partner Majic Dyke





Former Tusker Project Fame participant and singer Karen Lucas popularly known as Kaz On Sunday celebrated her female partner Majic Dyke with a sweet birthday message.

Kaz, who is married to Dyke, in a post on Instagram said she won’t use the platform to express how she feels about her, “I just hope my actions over the last 4 years have shown you. Happy birthday husbae you soon catching up now.”

She went ahead to thank Dyke for everything she is for her.

“I can’t explain the love but we in this damn thing1 happy pride! I am proud of you, of us of this life we’ve built together and continue to live out loud. I’m proud to have you by my side through it all! My gemini fairy tale @magic.dyke happy earth rotational my Nubian gender bender,” she wrote.

Dyke also posted a photo of her younger self and captioned, “From lil dyke to big dyke Here’s to 29 years on this earth!”

Kaz is in a polyamorous relationship with Dyke who has also been dating another lady called Dame Yankee for the past three years tied the knot on April 14, 2023, and also shared sweet messages to each other.

“With the happy couple. May your love and respect for each other deepen every single day. May you choose joy and contentment over all else. May you continue to support each other’s dreams, no matter how wild. It’s so hard to choose love in a world that wants to bring you down (especially this country right now) and I applaud you both for choosing farce self-expression over fear. Love is love @kazkarenlucas @kazandmajic.” one of their friend’s, Sarika Bansal, wrote on their wedding day.

Dyke, who prefers to be referred to by the gender pronouns, he/she/they, says that the love for Kaz is super deep, it cannot be explained.

In January, Kaz claimed that being a member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer plus (LGBTQ+) community was not illegal.

June is dedicated to the celebration and commemoration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender pride. Pride Month began after the Stonewall riots, a series of gay liberation protests in 1969, and has since spread outside of the United States.

Section 165 of the Kenyan Constitution outlaws same-sex marriages and stipulates a five-year jail sentence for any sexual practices between same-sex partners.

