Harmonize’s ex-lover Kajala visits Nairobi, speaks on possible re-union with Bongo star





Bongo movie actress, Frida Kajala Masanja has spoken about her failed relationship with Harmonize.

Kajala is in Kenya for a charity event to be held on April 22, 2023.

In a media interview, the mother of one confirmed she is single following her slit with the celebrated musician.

When asked to talk about her current relationship with Harmonize, Kajala described that as a forgotten story.

“We can’t talk about that here. I think that is my past and long gone. We should not focus on my past. I am in Kenya for charity,” she said.



She also explained how excited she is to work with Nazarene Ophans Center charity event that will take place at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi.

“I’m happy. That’s why I came and I will participate in one way or another,” she said.

The former lover of the Bongo star confirmed she will meet her Kenyan fans during her visit.

Kajala also mentioned that singer Mr Champagne who has continued to ask her to be his lover is a good friend.

“Champagne is my good friend and the song is very good. I love the song,” she said.

Harmonize was dumped by Kajala in October 2023 for allegedly siring a baby with another woman.

Kajala announced she regretted getting back together with singer Harmonize whom she had given a second chance after an initial split.

The split came a few months after a publicized engagement in 2022.

Kajala announced that she had dumped the singer and that she had failed her family and friends.

She said she had since learnt her lessons and would never repeat the mistake.

