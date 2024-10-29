Here’s why my songs are about partying and alcohol, but I’m not an alcoholic – Iyanii





Singer and songwriter Ian ‘Iyanii’ Oure, is making waves in the music industry with his infectious party tracks, including the popular hit ‘Pombe’.

In an interview with Nairobi News, Iyanii shared why he is drawn to creating songs that resonate with his fans.

“I enjoy partying with my friends and seeing them enjoy my music,” Iyanii explained.

Despite the party-centric themes of some of his songs, he clarified that he is not an alcoholic.

“You know, I’m just doing this for fun and I make music to make people happy.”

The artist is trending with his new party song, Kifo Cha Mende.

He said he understands music and its role in different life situations.

He compared the experience of listening to music to the occasions we celebrate or mourn.

“How would you feel if you went to a club and all they sang were love songs? You couldn’t. Every song has its occasion,” he noted.

Iyanii went on to say,

“It’s the same when you go to a wedding. You want to hear more love songs. You don’t expect to hear upbeat party anthems when you go to a funeral.

He emphasized that music has a rhythm that corresponds to the events of life.

“In life, every music has its season,” he said.

“When I’m in mourning, I obviously can’t listen to happy songs. I’ll listen to songs that correspond to that feeling. There’s a time when I feel like I want to sing with my friends. It makes me connect more with my friend,” he expressed.

Talking about his new song Kifo cha Mende, Iyanii explained:

“It’s a phrase with different meanings and I think it has taken on new interpretations recently, especially after the recent political events. The idea for Kifo cha Mende came to me one day when I was in the studio with my team. I was recording with a talented producer friend of mine, Waka Waka.

While we were in the studio, Mwana called asked if he could see me, and came over. During our conversation, we thought, ‘Why don’t we create something for the youth? Something that would resonate on the streets and be relatable to the younger crowd. Thats how the idea for Kifocha Mende was born.”