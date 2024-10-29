I’m scared that I will die of Endometriosis – Natalie Githinji





Witty Content Creator Natalie Githinji recently took a brave step by sharing her struggle with endometriosis in a heartfelt radio interview.

Endometriosis is a chronic condition characterized by the growth of tissue similar to the lining of the uterus outside the uterus, causing debilitating pain and various other symptoms.

In a recent heartfelt radio interview, the former NRG presenter expressed her fears and anxieties about the chronic condition that she has been battling with for several years now.

She revealed that she often struggles with the thought of her life being cut short by endometriosis.

When the presenter enquired about her worst fears, Natalie didn’t hesitate to say;

“That I will die? Yes, I am (afraid)”.

The emotional weight of her words resonated as she reflected on the profound impact of the death of her friend Jahmby Koikai, who also battled endometriosis eventually succumbing to it.

“I was scared and I was at work. I feel like I will end up there, which scares me. That is why I live my life to the fullest. If there is no cure, then yes, eventually I will die.”

Natalie’s vulnerability during the interview provided a glimpse into the realities faced by those living with endometriosis.

She stressed the importance of patience for those dating someone with the condition, highlighting that support is often lacking.

“If you are dating someone with endometriosis, be patient with them. We don’t always get the support we need. I get the most support from my mum and my friends. It is important to have a good circle,” she says.

Natalie, who was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2016, said she wished she had known about the condition earlier, as she endured significant pain before she was properly diagnosed.

Her journey has driven her to advocate for change, especially in light of Jahmby Koikai’s death.

In an earlier open letter to the government, she called for greater awareness and support for women suffering from endometriosis.

“Dear government, I would be grateful if I could just sit with the President of Kenya, Hon. William Samoei Ruto, and the Deputy President of Kenya, Hon. Rigathi Gachagua, and just have a conversation about how women suffering from this monster can be helped to cope with living with endometriosis,” she wrote.