How Babu Owino and Fridah Ongili’s marriage has withstood political storms





Embakasi East MP, Paul Ongili, popularly known as Babu Owino, has never shied away from revealing important details about his family life. On several occasions, the ODM lawmaker has shared information about his family online.

The vocal MP often posts pictures of his wife Fridah Muthoni Ongili as well as those of his two children. He fond of showering praises on his wife.

On Father’s Day, he wrote a loving message to his children.

“Happy Father’s Day to the Almighty God. A father who never disappoints. Mathew 23:9, You have one father and He is in heaven,” the MP captioned a photo of he embracing his beautiful daughters.

On June 29, Mr Owino posted a video of an interview with TV47 where he spoke about his 13 years of marriage to Fridah.

“I am incredibly blessed to have Fridah Muthoni Ongili as my wife, I do not regret having her,” he said in the interview, while revealing that he met his spouse when she was a first-year student at Nairobi University.

“I never lack time for my family; wife and kids. Everyday, I am reminded of how fortunate I am to have such a loving and supportive wife,” he said.

True to the MP’s affirmations, since Tuesday night, when he was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi by DCI detectives, Fridah has taken it upon herself to fight for the release of her husband.

“I have been searching for him right from the DCI Headquarters, JKIA Police Station, Muthaiga, Gigiri, Kilimani, Kileleshwa and Embakasi police stations. At last, I was hinted that he is detained at Wang’uru Police Station, in Mwea, Kirinyaga County,” Fridah said.

The lawmaker’s mobile phone has also remined switched off.

“I just want to give my husband food and medicine, he is unwell. I too want to meet him, but I have been denied access,” Fridah lamented.

It is believed Mr Owino was arrested and detained in connection to the ongoing anti-government protests by Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition.

The MP is a close ally to Azimio leader, Mr Raila Odinga, who has not appeared in public since the three-day protest kicked off on Wednesday.

