How burglary suspect was arrested with stolen phone in Huruma





A man arrested with an allegedly stolen phone is facing charges of burglary and handling stolen property. Tervile Asenji has been accused of breaking into Salama Hussein’s house in Kiamaiko in Mathare Sub county, Nairobi and stealing the phone worth Sh18,000 and a TV set worth Sh20,000 on the night of September 24.

Asenji is also facing an alternative charge of handling stolen property after he was found in possession of the stolen phone in Huruma estate in Nairobi after he was arrested by police officers. He has further been charged with dishonestly retaining the phone in the course of stealing it having reasons to believe it to be stolen property.

A group of undercover police officers on patrol had stopped Asenji in Huruma for looking suspicious. They found him with a mobile phone which he could not properly account for. He allegedly told the officers that he had picked the phone somewhere three days earlier. He was immediately arrested and taken to Huruma Police Station for further interrogation.

But the officers found that Ms Hussein had earlier made a report at the station that her house had been broken into and a TV set and a phone belonging to her brother stolen therein. She was summoned to the station where she identified the phone which had been recovered from Asenji.

The suspect was subsequently detained and later charged. He denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Lewis Gatheru of Makadara Law Courts.

The accused was granted a cash bail of Sh30, 000 on condition that he avails two contact persons to guarantee to the court that he will be attending trial. The case will be mentioned on October 14 before the hearing starts on February 9 next year.