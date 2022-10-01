Section of Langata road to be closed this weekend

Traffic on Langata Road T-Mall flyover on August 8, 2022. The flyover was officially opened to traffic after it was commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta on May 31, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

A section of Langata Road will be closed to the public at different times on Saturday and Sunday, the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) has said in a traffic advisory.

The closure of the road will be occasioned by the erection of the Uhuru Gardens footbridge which will be used by members of the public.

“The Kenya National Authority (Kenha) wishes to notify the public that a section of Langata road, both inbound and outbound lanes, between the U-turn just after Carnivore entrance and Uhuru Gardens entrance will be closed at different time intervals on Saturday, October 1, 2022, and Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 5:00 am to 5:00 pm (12 hours),” Kenha Director General Eng Kung’u Ndung’u said in a statement.

Motorists who use the road have been advised to seek alternative routes to allow for seamless construction of the bridge.

Last weekend, a section of Lang’ata Road between T-Mall and Madaraka roundabouts was closed on Sunday for 12 hours to pave way for the erection of the T-mall footbridge.

In January, a section of the road, at the T-Mall roundabout, was closed for six days to pave way for the erection of the T-Mall flyover. The government officially opened the flyover for use by the public in August. The flyover had been under construction for the past two years.

The flyover allows motorists headed to Ongata Rongai and Magadi to drive over an elevated road to the Shell Petrol Station next to the Wilson Airport.

Meanwhile, Kenha has also issued an update of customer service delivery charter that tells Kenyans how long it should take to get services.

The services include issuance of public notice on emergencies such as cut-offs will take 12 hours, restoration of traffic passage due to emergencies will take two days and responding to customer concerns will also take four days.

Other services include responding to request for information will take 14 days, acknowledgement of request for information will take four days and approval of roadside developments will take 21 days.

