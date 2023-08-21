How Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok was elected president of the Kenya Volleyball Federation in absentia





While in Yaounde, Cameroon, on a winning streak with the Kenyan national volleyball team, Malkia Strikers coach Paul Busienei Bitok was elected the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Deputy President.

During the polls held at the Nyayo Stadium gymnasium at the weekend, Bitok, a former player and successful coach, garnered 191 votes, beating his main opponent, Mr Edward Kisaka, who trailed behind with 23 votes.

Coach Bitok received news of his victory while on the court with the Strikers and a celebratory mood erupted- just on the heels of the Strikers beating Morocco.

“I’m very happy after being elected the Deputy President of the Kenya Volleyball Federation. It is really a great moment for me being elected in absentia. I’m grateful to the people who trusted me, who believed me and given me this chance to be a leader at KVF. I know I came through so many things while I was a player since 1996 and it was a tough journey since then to today where I am now a Deputy President. Coming in now as a technical person in the Federation, I would like to bring in my technical expertise.

I want to maintain the same spirit the KVF has been having and to improve more. I currently have more connections with international volleyball bodies and this will help KVF have more partners in Europe and Asia to continue supporting other programs other than Malkia Strikers,” said Coach Bitok in part.

In Cameroon, the Strikers could be seen celebrating on the volleyball court, everyone clamoring to high five their coach who is currently shepherding them in the competition to win the African title and ensure they qualify to compete at next year’s Olympic games in France.

Under Coach Bitok’s leadership while in Cameroon, the Malkia Strikers have so far beaten Uganda, Rwanda, Morocco and Lesotho; and are on course to win the continental title and qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

The 2023 Kenya Volleyball Federation cabinet is now constituted by President Charles Nyaberi who replaces Waithaka Kioni (deceased).

Others are Deputy Bitok, Vice President Kenneth Tonui, Vice President- Gender in Minority Mudua Waweru, Secretary General Ismail Chege and Deputy President General John Ogara.

Others are Treasurer Bernard Musumba, Deputy Treasurer Moses Mbuthia, Sports Organizing Secretary John Orone and Deputy Sports Organizing Secretary Alfred Ruto.

Committee Members include James Gatuiria, Philip Maiyo and Neddy Kilimo. Athlete Representatives include Ibrahim Oduor for the male players and Brackcides Khadambi for the female players.

The elected leaders are set to serve for four years and their mandate is to retain the women’s teams dominance on the continent, ensure the construction of indoor arenas in the country as volleyball is no longer an outdoor sport and develop the men’s game.

