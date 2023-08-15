How Nairobi Police stumbled on defilement suspect while looking for his lover





A security guard allegedly caught in bed with his girlfriend’s 8-year old daughter inside his house at the Mukuru kwa Reuben slums in Nairobi has been charged with defiling her contrary to section 8 (1) of the Sexual Offences Act (SOA) of 2006.

The man who was named SCM so as to hide the accused’s identity is accused of defiling the minor on diverse dates between July 31, 2023, and August 11, 2023, when he was arrested after police officers looking for his girlfriend found the minor on his bed.

The suspect is also facing an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with the minor in contravention of section 11 (1) of the SOA where he is accused of touching her private parts during the same period.

The court heard that three police officers had gone to SCM’s house at around 10pm looking for his girlfriend who had been reported at the Mukuru kwa Reuben police station for defrauding two women who had extended a loan to her which she had declined to pay.

The police officers were in the company of the two women.

However, after knocking on the door, SCM opened and told the cops that his girlfriend was not in the house.

But the officers peeped into the house to ascertain that the suspect they wanted was not in the house but saw the eight-year-old girl lying on SCM’s bed while her young brother slept on the floor and enquired why he was sharing the bed with his daughter.

SCM told the curious cops that he was living with the children because their mother, who is his girlfriend, had left for her rural home to attend a funeral leaving the children with him.

The victim’s mother had told the children to leave her husband to go and live with her boyfriend.

The police officers arrested him and took away the two children who were escorted to the police station for further interrogations.

The victim told the cops during the interrogations that her mother instructed her and her brother to leave their father’s house and go to their mother’s boyfriend who defiled her daily until the night she rescued her. She was escorted to a hospital where the same was confirmed by medics.

During investigations, SCM insisted that he was sick and accused police officers of vendetta after arresting him.

He denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Mercy Malingu when he was arraigned at the Makadara Law Courts.

He was released on a bond of Sh500, 000. The court was informed that the victim has been placed under protection by the government.

The minor and the medic who examined her are listed as the lead witnesses in the case alongside one of the officers who arrested SCM, the victim’s mother and the officer who investigated the case.

The case will come up for a mention on October 19, 2023, before hearing starts on November 13, 2023.

Also read: Nairobi Court orders mental assessment of man who beat up mother

President William Ruto, a year later…