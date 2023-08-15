Inside Vera Sidika’s lavish lifestyle





When the name Vera Sidika surfaces, extravagance instantly come to mind.

Having shot to prominence on the entertainment scene following her stint as a video vixen, the socialite’s vibrant life has since garnered both applause and criticism in equal measure.

The mother of two was recently spotted enjoying holiday in Dubai, one of her favourite locations.

Amid the lavish activities and indulgences, one thing remains undeniable, that Vera Sidika knows how to make a statement.

On August 14, 2023, she told everyone who cared to listen that she had parted with Sh1.2 million on a Dior tote bag and Fendi sunglasses.

“Addicted to expensive things. 1.2 million shopping for the day. Dior book tote bag, Dior bobby bag, Fendi glasses, Gucci glasses,” she quipped in her caption on social media.

She added: “I know I’ll be back to the stores again soon. When I start shopping it never stops.”

Vera Sidika’s appetite for luxury is not limited to her own acquisitions. Her daughter Asia’s nursery is a testament to this.

She reportedly splashed a staggering Sh 300,000 on a baby crib from the UK, alongside a wardrobe of designer outfits.

Vera shared, “Can’t wait to unveil Asia’s nursery. At 6 months so magical. Damn. Girl be sleeping on a bed worth Sh. 300,000 from UK (United Kingdom). How I wish I had this life as a newborn. Truly, we work hard to give our kids what we never had. Aki, God bless all mothers doing the best for their babies.”

Vera once confirmed her nanny commands a Sh40,000 monthly salary, equivalent to that of a secondary school teacher.

“I am extremely choosy when it comes to looking for a nanny. I don’t go for a person who is on social media at all. I prefer 40 years old. They are the best, not this 20-year-old. When it comes to payment, I pay her over 40k.”

Vera’s portfolio of wealth doesn’t end there. It extends to owning homes. Her Nairobi residence was reportedly valued at Sh50 million but she has since traded it for a new domicile that is shrouded in mystery but adorned in opulence.

A Range Rover takes pride of place in her collection of assets, frequently gracing her Instagram stories, as well as those of her partner, singer Brown Mauzo. Even in the realm of fashion,

Vera Sidika has in the past admitted to purchasing a weave worth Sh450,000.

She also once revealed to splashing close to Sh560,000 or 2 million Naira on champagne at an exclusive VIP club in Nigeria.

“When you go out, treat yourself to the maximum because you only live once.”

She reportedly owned a salon that has closed down owing to yet to be known reasons.

Other than that, her source of income remains mysterious.

Also read: Nairobi Court orders mental assessment of man who beat up mother

President William Ruto, a year later…