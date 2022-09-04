How Tala Girls student committed suicide over ‘missing pencils’





A teenage student is reported to have committed suicide after she was accused of stealing pencils worth Sh2500 from a colleague.

This is according to a suicide note reportedly left behind by the deceased, who was a Form Three student at Tala Girls High School.

“I told you guys that I am not responsible for the lost pencils but you still believe in your instincts that I am the one. Well, only God knows, since I don’t want to cause more trouble in this school and make my mother suffer again I choose to take myself off,” part of the suicide note read in part.

The student also indicated taking her own life will enable her ‘join her father’ who passed on a few years back.

“I hope that God may bless the work of your hands and also pray that my younger brother will perform well in her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE),” the note further read, with supposed reference to her mother.

She also warned the school administration not to involve her mother in the paying of the things she was accused of stealing saying that she had a bigger task of taking care of her brother.

Currently, the mother to the deceased girl is raising questions why the administration did not inform her of the mistake the daughter had committed.

The student had been asked by the head to the dormitory and provide the money and pencils by the school principal.

She then went and asked for the dormitory keys and left but took too long to get back which prompted the principal and some students to go and check on her.

It is then that they found the lifeless body of the student hanging from the roof of her dormitory.

“The student took long to come back, thus making the deputy principal suspicious. The teacher, thereafter, proceed to the dormitory in the company of three other students, where they discovered the suspect hanging from the roof of the dormitory,” said a police report filed at Tala Police Station.

Her body is currently at the Kang’undo Level Four hospital morgue.