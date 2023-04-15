Iko shida! Why Amber Ray cancelled baby shower





Kenyan socialite Amber Ray has canceled her baby shower event that was scheduled to take place on April 14, 2023.

In an announcement on her socials, the socialite further apologized to her followers and explained the decision was due to unavoidable circumstances.

“Good afternoon my online fam…it breaks my heart but due to unavoidable circumstances, I had to cancel the baby shower today,” she announced.

Critics have however suggested the cancellation could have something to do with his recent split with her baby daddy who was expected to finance the event.

Known for her flashy lifestyle and multiple romantic relationships, Amber Ray, born Faith Makau, recently announced the cancelled event will be held in Riverside, a Nairobi Suburb.

In a video with a snippet of a pink cake and other delightful things, she explained the guests will be treated to, among other, drinks, food and a cake testing session.

“They say tumia pesa ukuzoee (keep on using money so the cash gets used to you). That’s why I’ve decided to work with the best in town for my baby shower tomorrow,” she said in her brief update.

Amber Ray is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Kennedy Rapudo despite the two recently announcing they had split.

In January 2023, the socialite and her baby daddy, who is a prominent businessman Kennedy Rapudo announced they were expecting a baby.

Dressed in a red silk night dress while Rapudo was in plaid pants and a white t-shirt, he held the pregnancy test while on the table, a onesie with the words ‘cutie pie’ printed on it and some cakes decorated with ‘Oh baby’ was on display.

Rapudo proposed to Amber Ray last year after the two had apparently dated for a few weeks.

Although a good section of her fans were happy for her, others were concerned that the relationship would not last and that she would end up being dumped, given her controversial track record with men.

Amber Ray and Rapudo had previously broken-up once – seven weeks into dating – only to reconcile later and get engaged.

