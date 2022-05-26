I’m not pregnant, but my wedding plans are still on, Tanzanian singer Nandy says





Tanzanian songbird Nandy has confirmed that she is getting married to her fiancé Billnass, with their wedding plans already underway.

“It’s not a secret I am getting married to him. You have seen the traditional rites we have gone through including dowry payment. And God willing we will tie the knot in a few days, soon,” Nandy said.

The couple are fresh from a business trip in Turkey where they took some time to shop for the clothes they will wear on their big day.

“We flew out for business and then we thought it would not be a bad idea to shop for our wedding clothes while we are in that country for our special day,” Nandy said.

The lovebirds recently showed off the wedding gown and tuxedo that they bought in Turkey.

At the same time, Nandy has cleared the air on rumours about her pregnancy. The self-proclaimed African Princess – real name Faustina Charles Mfinanga – has said pregnancy is not something she would hide from the public, rather she’d be flaunting it all over social media.

“Being pregnant is a good thing for any woman, it’s something that any woman wants. If I am pregnant I don’t think I would hide it or if I was pregnant you would have seen my stomach. And I have been in public so how could I be hiding a pregnancy?” she posed.

“So if I am you will see it. It’s a blessing to get pregnant, it’s not a small thing and if God sees it fit to bless me then so be it,” she added.

The songbird also announced that she is now the brand ambassador for Dream Cosmetics.

“Like three months ago they approached me and I told them before I endorse their product I need to use them for 3 months. Just to see how they respond to me. And now ladies and gentlemen I can assure you this cosmetic works. I can confidently tell you that my skin has changed since using this product.”