Nikita Kering now the face Rihanna’s Fenty beauty products in Kenya





Kenyan singer Nikita Kering has landed a lucrative brand ambassadorial role for Rihanna’s beauty brand, Fenty Beauty.

Nikita is now expected to lead a national campaign for the global cosmetic brand which will starting selling in the country on Friday, May 27, 2022.

The singer shared the news on social media, expressing her gratitude for her new appointment.

“Kenya! It’s happening! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are gonna be here this Friday the 27th. I’m so glad to be heading this campaign in Kenya while Rocking my Fenty Favs,” she tweeted.

Early this month, Rihanna announced plans to open her new skincare and beauty products line in Kenya.

The launch of the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin cosmetics products that are backed by French luxury goods group LVMH will coincide with similar launches in seven other African countries this month, the Barbados-born Diamonds singer, whose birth name is Robyn Fenty announced.

“I have been waiting for this moment. Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin are finally dropping in Africa,” Rihanna said via Twitter. “Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe we are coming at you on May 27.”

The entry of her luxury line of cosmetics is expected to take the war to other luxury brands seeking a piece of the fast-growing multibillion-shilling cosmetics market pie.

Rihanna’s beauty company, of which the Paris-based group LVMH owns the other half, is known for its broad range of 50 skin tones, including dark shades products, which were rare when it launched in 2017.

The singer ranks second behind American media mogul Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer, due to her widely successful ventures into fashion and beauty.

Rihanna’s $1.7 billion (Sh195.5 billion) net worth is in part attributed to the success of Fenty Beauty.

According to Forbes, the beauty product empire generated more than $550 million (Sh63 billion) in revenue in 2020.

The 34-year-old recently welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.