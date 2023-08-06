Inside Anerlisa Muigai’s Sh1.7 million vehicle repair bill





Anerlisa Muigai’s recent Instagram post demonstrates how luxurious vehicle owners are staring at the harsh reality of costly repairs and maintenance.

The businesswoman, who’s doubles up as the Keroche Breweries heiress, shared a bill of Sh1.6 million for her Range Rover’s repairs.

She emphasized the importance of not cutting corners when it comes to maintaining the car, as certain parts need to be replaced every two to three years.

She also warned against seeking repairs from providers other than the one who deals with the latest software, as it may lead to uncertainty and potentially leave dashboard warning lights on.

“Maintaining the car is usually the expense. These quoted parts are required to be changed after every two-three years. If you go elsewhere you’ll know you don’t know with the lights on the dashboard,” she shared.

A breakdown of Anerlisa’s Range Rover bill revealed the staggering costs, with parts amounting to Sh1,176,335.20 and labor costing Sh282,750.00. The additional service and VAT charges brought the total bill to a whopping Sh1,692,538.83.

Online car enthusiasts have shared their opinions, indicating that maintenance costs for Range Rovers tend to escalate significantly around five to six years after their production year.

The sport version, in particular, may incur slightly higher expenses.

The overall maintenance cost depends on various factors such as the vehicle’s age, the previous owner’s driving habits, and how well the individual parts were maintained.

Anerlisa has also been known to share nuggets of wisdom on social media that revolve around money and love.

A divorcee follwoing her failed and dramatic relationship with Tanzanian singer Ben Pol, she recently shared advice with her female followers telling them to be very selective with the man they choose to settle with.

That post was met by mixed reactions from netizens when she advised women to go for rich baby daddies if they do not want to settle down in a marriage.

She argued that it is wise to bag a financially secure man.

“A child in a proper marriage is always blessed, but if you don’t want a marriage, at least let your baby daddy be rich, and not just the richness of cars (they depreciate), I mean richness of a successful business with a promising future,” she said.

Anerlisa added that younger women should focus on getting their finances right before they enter marriages or start having babies.

“I don’t know how this will sound, but to my younger audience, please protect yourself until you get a proper career/marriage,” she added.

Also read: Fact checking the Human Meat Project amid fears in Kenya

How ex-BBC presenter Ciru Muriuki ‘dated’ a married man on Tinder