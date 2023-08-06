Kenya’s Ambassador to Los Angeles, Big Ted, conferred with a PhD





Kenya’s Consul General in Los Angeles, United States of America, Big Ted, has had his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) conferred to him.

Born Thomas Kwaka, the renowned former marketing and events manager, celebrated his new milestone, giving all the glory to God, with a public statement on his achievement.

“Today is a big day for me – surreal & so far-fetched. Sheila, Major and VDJ Space, has favor been conferred on you that you cannot tell anyone until you hold it and even then you feel as of you do not deserve it? It’s a good case of what the experts call Imposter Syndrome – a pattern of questioning your own abilities or accomplishments and believing they aren’t good enough. You may feel like a fraud, worry other people will discover you’re not as good as you seem, or believe you’re inferior even when evidence says otherwise)

For a public speaker, writer, Ambassador, father, creative economy champion ,music promoter ,MC, marketing genius, destiny connector – Kijana tu wa mtaa (a guy from the hood), you would think that I hold myself and my achievements highly but I battle with self daily, reminding myself that I am good enough and I am worthy of God’s favor,” said Big Ted in part.

He went on, “Who is God! Who is God! Dr. Ambassador Thomas Kwaka Omolo HSC #Godwinsagain.”

He received hearty congratulations from both Kenya and America where he is currently stationed.

His PhD is a major achievement for him in his educational journey. He did not particularly excel in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education national examinations and had to repeat to pass his exams.

He went on to join Nairobi School but scored a grade D in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education national examinations, which is way below average.

He then opted to become a sound engineer apprentice and went on to work with top events managers before his career in the entertainment industry took off.

Big Ted’s professional experience and careers date back to 2004. He started out as a radio presenter on KISS 100 before moving on to being a marketing manager at several organizations including Redbull Energy Kenya and Megascope Healthcare Kenya. He then transitioned into self employment where he launched The Main Event Company in 2010 and was its Chief Executive Officer.

In 2018, he began his new role as a presidential liaison in the Ministry for Sports, Culture and Heritage where he served for three years before he made the transition into the Office of the President (OTP).

At OTP, he started out as a Deputy Director, Brand Strategy and Events before he became the Director, Brand Strategy and Events. He worked in this office for 10 years and eight months and as former president Uhuru Kenyatta was ending his final term, he appointed Big Ted as a Consul General.

A Consul General is a high-ranking diplomatic officer who represents their country in a foreign city or region. They are responsible for overseeing the consular activities and promoting the interests of their home country in the host country.

