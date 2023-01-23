Inside the cell where solo convict took his life





A robbery with violence suspect has taken his own life by suicide inside a police station in Yatta Sub County, Machakos County.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, the suspect, Francis Ngige was the only person in the cell when he committed the act.

Also read: Counselling service for officers rolled out as police murders and suicides soar

“It was reported at Mamba Police Post by Mr Stephen Muindi while he was on the routine check of his post cells, he discovered the only suspect in cells had committed suicide,” the report read in part.

The report revealed that he was 30 years old, and his lifeless body was found hanging from the grill door hinges of the cells.

The report revealed that the suspect was being held for burglary and stealing.

His theft case was reported and recorded as Occurrence Book (OB) number 04/23/12/2022.

The scene was visited by the Deputy Criminal Investigative Officer (DCIO) and the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Yatta, where the scene was processed and documented.

Also read: Decomposing body of police officer, lover found in apparent murder-suicide

The body of the deceased was removed and taken to Mbaku Funeral Home.

An inquiry number 1/2023 was opened.

This comes just days after one Mr Santa Junju was found dead inside a police cell.

Mr Junju attended a party hosted by a friend in Kizurini, Kilifi County, on January 11, 2023.

His cousin Mr Wilfred Mutengo told the media that he visited the station the following day, January 12, when he was told that Mr Junju had died.

When he questioned why he was arrested and what caused his death, he was told that his cousin had assaulted a police officer based at Kizurini Police Station.

Police officers could later release a statement saying that he died through suicide.

Police officers said that they found the suspect had committed suicide after tying a rope around his neck, and it was tied to the window grills.

Also read: WATCH: ‘Drunk’ policeman dies by suicide