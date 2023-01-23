Trouble in paradise? Jose Chameleone’s wife criticizes him over viral TikTok video





Uganda singer Jose Chameleone last week trended after a video of him assaulting a boda boda rider went viral.

Jose Chameleone’s wife, Daniella Atim Mayanja, has come out to defend the Boda Boda rider demanding that he gets justice.

His Public Relations team on Friday released a statement regarding the incident.

The Valu Valu hitmaker said he beat up the rider in self-defense.

He alleged that the rider damaged his Range Rover’s left side.

“On the morning of Thursday, November 17, 2022, an uncomfortable incident involving a boda boda rider and Jose Chameleone escalated as he was driving back to his home in Seguku where a reckless rider rammed into his Range Rover, leaving the left side of it scratched,” the statement reads in part.

Chameleone said he could have ignored the incident were it not for the verbal insults and threats of physical assault that came from the rider.

Chameleone was reportedly attacked the boda boda rider and caned him for allegedly knocking his Range Rover as he went home.

In the video by yusufsemakula on TikTok, the singer is seen beating up the Boda rider in Makindye as the singer was heading to the President’s office, according to additional reports.

In the video, the rider tries to fight back but is contained by Chameleone’s attendants.

Responding to the viral video, his wife Daniella said the rider deserved justice.

She wrote, “Zero tolerance for violence,” and included an artwork that read, “Violence will not be tolerated.”

Some fans asked her to stand by her husband, but she did not take it easy.

In the message shared on her update, Daniella said people should not condole violence at any given point, and all abusers should be held accountable.

“Tragic how people watch abusers wreck a person’s life and will pray for the survivor’s healing but not hold the abuser accountable. There’s peace in knowing someone is responsible for hurting others. It’s not vengeance. It’s necessary, so they lose access to other people’s innocence,” the message read.

From this recent development, fans speculate that there could be trouble in paradise between Chameleone and Daniella.

