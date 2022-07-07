WATCH: ‘Drunk’ policeman dies by suicide





A police officer who was recently captured on video in a drunken state in public has committed suicide.

A police report seen by Nairobi News revealed the officer identified as Mr Harrison Mugo committed suicide by hanging himself on a rope at the Buruburu station’s canteen.

“It was reported by Mr Salim Onteri a groundsman at Buruburu police line that he woke up at 6am for his normal duties near the police canteen when he spotted the deceased hanging on rafters of the burnt police canteen within the police station lines,” the report read in part.

Mr Ontere reported the matter, the scene was visited by top police officers led by Kamukunji police boss.

The body was transported to Mama Lucy Teaching and Referral Hospital’s morgue.

Police say he committed suicide hours after Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said he had ‘taken note’ of the video.

The National Police Service had also described the behavior as “unbecoming, unacceptable and unprofessional.”

“The National Police Service condemns it in the strongest terms possible. A uniformed police officer is a visible representation and face of government and is required to remain extremely disciplined and professional while on duty and off duty,” the statement read in part.

It revealed that the Buruburu police command had taken corrective measures for the situation, and the matter was being handled internally.

The statement stated that the National Police Service holds officers accountable with regard to matters of discipline, decorum, and conduct to ensure efficient and effective service provision to the public.

In the recent past, the number of officers committing suicide has been on the increase to an extent that in 2021 it caught the attention of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

A mental health awareness program conducted last year also revealed that a number of factors have contributed to many officers being affected mentally.

The factors include; bipolar, depression, schizophrenia, dementia and other psychoses.