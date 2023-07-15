Inside the Kenya – Indonesia visa deal

Violations can have far-reaching consequences, often resulting in travel restrictions, denials, or even bans on future visa applications. PHOTO | POOL

President William Ruto has announced Kenya’s plan to eliminate visas for Indonesia, aiming to ease travel between the two countries.

On Friday, July 14, 2023, Ruto emphasized that the move is intended to enhance trade and eliminate travel barriers.

“We will eliminate visas for Indonesia. There’s a big debate among Kenyans about whether we should have a visa at all,” President Ruto stated.

He further clarified that eliminating visa requirements would apply to everyone, not just high-ranking individuals. Ordinary people can visit Kenya without needing a visa, as Kenya welcomes Indonesia as their home.

Additionally, President Ruto encouraged the Indonesian government to invest more in Kenya, emphasizing that Kenya is like home to them.

For Kenyans to travel to Bali, Indonesia, they can get a 30-day visa on arrival.

If you wish to stay longer than 60 days, you must apply for a B211A Visit Visa before arriving in Indonesia.

To acquire an Indonesia visa, you only need your passport which has to be valid for another six months and a return or onward ticket.

However, you can stay in Indonesia for up to 30 days without a visa.

