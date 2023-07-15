Kenyan Vogue publisher Vanessa Kingori honored by King Charles

Kenyan-born British Vogue's publisher, Vanessa Kingori with King Charles during the ceremony. PHOTO| COURTESY

Kenyan-born British Vogue’s publisher, Vanessa Kingori, was bestowed with the prestigious Order of the British Empire award (OBE) this week, marking a significant achievement in her illustrious career.

The OBE is the second highest-ranking honor within the Order of the British Empire, a distinction that places Kingori among the esteemed individuals who have made outstanding contributions to their respective fields.

Expressing her gratitude on Instagram, Kingori shared her excitement and appreciation for the recognition:

“My 2nd Royal honor investiture, this time from the King, hit very differently at a moment of reflection and so much joy for my family. Celebration pics to follow – thanks to everyone who came out and made me feel so much love.”

Vanessa shared a photo showcasing a personalized collection of Jimmy Choo Shoes adorned with her initials.

As per the official Jimmy Choo shoe collection website, a pair of high heels from their range typically carries a price tag of approximately $750 (equivalent to Ksh106,050).

However, customisation options are available for clients, requiring an additional cost.

Vanessa Kingori ‘Member of the Order of the British Empire’ (MBE) has consistently elevated the Kenyan flag internationally and serves as an inspiration to women across the globe.

Currently employed by Condé Nast, one of the world’s leading mass media companies, she plays an integral role in the success of renowned brands such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ, The New Yorker, ES Magazine, and Architectural Digest (AD), among others.

Beyond her professional achievements, Kingori has utilized her influence and platforms to champion inclusivity and diversity within the industry.

Her dedication to empowering marginalized voices and challenging existing norms has profoundly impacted the fashion and media landscape.

Her Kenyan heritage and her mother’s Caribbean roots from St. Kitts have shaped her unique perspective and enriched her understanding of different cultures.

This background has undoubtedly influenced her work, allowing her to bridge gaps and foster a more inclusive environment within the media industry.

The recognition of Vanessa Kingori with the OBE award serves as a testament to her exceptional achievements and contributions to the world of publishing.

It also underscores the importance of diversity and representation in media, inspiring future generations to break barriers and make their mark on the global stage.

