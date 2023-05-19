World famous Treetops Hotel tipped to host King Charles III during visit to Kenya

Left: A handout photo taken and released by Buckingham Palace on May 8, 2023 shows Britain's King Charles III posing in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace, London, the King is wearing the Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown and is holding the Sovereign's Orb and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross. Right: The Treetops Hotel in Nyeri County. PHOTOS | AFP and JOSEPH KANYI

Kenya will host King Charles III before the end of the year in what will be his first trip to Africa since his coronation as part of efforts to strengthen the monarch’s ties with Commonwealth nations.

During his planned visit to the country, King Charles III is expected to be hosted at the world famous Treetops Hotel, where 71 years ago, his late mother Queen Elizabeth II rose to the throne.

King Charles III was coronated at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023, an event that attracted worldwide attention. The King Charles’ coronation came more than eight months after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The ceremony was attended by several world leaders, including a number of African presidents, including President William Ruto. Kenya also sent some of its soldiers to take part in a joint parade in a show of unity among Commonwealth nations.

Before being crowned King of the United Kingdom, King Charles III had visited Kenya four times, but as a prince.

He will therefore be setting foot on Kenyan soil for the first time as King, and it is expected to stir emotions, as it is the country where his mother rose to the throne.

That was back in February 1952, when a 25-year-old Princess Elizabeth, who was on a tour of Kenya, learned of the death of her father, King George VI. The news came to her when she was at the Treetops Hotel.

As the eldest daughter, she was automatically proclaimed Queen and plans were hastily made to crown her. She hurried left Kenya with a new title and responsibilities.

As Kenya is one of the 56 Commonwealth nations, Queen Elizabeth II became Queen of Kenya from 1963 to 1964, before the country gained its independence. The Queen later visited the country as a state guest in 1972, 1983 and 1991.

During her visit to Kenya, where she became Queen, Queen Elizabeth spent her days at Treetops Hotel in Nyeri County.

The refurbished rustic treehouse in Aberdare National Park has become a popular tourist destination.

It lies in the path of an ancient Elephant migratory route between the Aberdare Ranges and Mt Kenya National Park.

