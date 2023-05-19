EXCLUSIVE: I pay no attention to haters of Mama Akoth skits – Patrick Obayi





Content creator Patrick Obayi has disclosed receiving negative comments for his Mama Akoth skits. Obayi, who paints Kenyan women as those partners who rarely respect their husbands, has said some of the comments he gets throw him off the balance.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, Obayi said he keeps getting mean comments for skits in which he compares Kenyan wives to Ugandans and Tanzanians as well as those in which he portrays Kenyan wives as rude.

However, Obayi said in the creative world, not every person will receive content with the pure intentions for which it was created for, while others think it is an attack on their lives.

“For me, it is purely content. Why would I attack when I’m Kenyan and so are my people?” he posed.

Although he rarely responds to the negative comments, the soft-spoken 38-year-old noted that understanding why he creates the content for the sole purpose of entertainment keeps him going.

“It is not in my nature to have a confrontation with those who pen negative comments but when I do it is when the comment is really necessary to warrant my response. Be it as it may, if you do not get the negative vybe then there is something you are not doing right. It pushes me to do more,” he said.

Additionally, he has been chided not once or twice for cross-dressing in the woke era of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people but he admits he remains undeterred.

“A while ago, one of these celebrities reposted my video and someone commented, ‘If your son dressed like this would you repost the video?’ I just laughed at the comment and I’m glad the celebrity also did not respond to the person because why would you take a painkiller for my headache?”

On a more positive note, Obayi said some of his fans have supported him by donating deras and wigs to help him bring out the Mama Akoth character well. He said all his deras have been donated by his fans, apart from one he bought and another one that he got from his sister.

“I have more than 20 deras which were gifts from my fans. I have never worn some of them,” he said.

