Jackie Matubia shares another cryptic message about her ‘troubled marriage’





Actress and content creator Jackie Matubia has shared another cryptic message hinting at relationships in the wake of her split with her hubby Blessing Lung’aho.

The thespian in her Instagram stories just attached intriguing question sparking more speculations over the couple’s split.

“Are you loved because of who you are as a person or because of what you have?” Matubia posed.

For weeks now, rumours have been circulating that their relationship is on the brink of collapse.

This is not the first time that Matubia has dropped hints that indicate there is trouble in paradise. Early in the month, she posted cryptic videos about their relationship .

In one of the videos, she lip-synced to a popular TikTok sound and asked herself about her relationship status with Blessing.

She responded with, “Sina uhakika nayo (I’m not sure).”

She also posted another video that suggested she had gained some character development after falling in love with a man.

“Nilikuwa nafikirianga ni mimi pekee yangu naitwanga babyghurl na nikafanya makosa nikashika simu yake. (I always thought I was his only baby girl until I made the mistake of checking his phone…) Let me tell you Maina… I’ll never recover,” she said.

Although the couple has been wise enough to keep the public guessing, it has been rumoured that they are no longer together.

Not long after the couple celebrated their second anniversary, Matubia came out and confessed to having trust issues with their relationship.

This came after Matubia deleted photos of them together and also unfollowed Lung’aho plus stopped creating content together like they used to.

The couple started dating in February 2021 and just recently celebrated their second anniversary.

