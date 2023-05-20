Dancing nurse over the moon after bumping into Akothee





Viral TikTok nurse Elizabeth Lukresia Robai, who is better known as the dancing nurse, is delighted after a chance meeting Kenyan singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee.

Interestingly, the two met during a flight and Robai couldn’t hide her joy after meeting the songbird, whom she said is an inspiration to many mothers.

Akothee enquired why Robai did not dance to the passengers in the plane.

“I supposed to but I will do it later on,” she said with Akothee promising to join her.

Ms Robai gained celebrity status last year after she was captured dancing to the popular toddler’s song ‘Baby Shark’ to a hospitalized child.

Robai, who was then second-year student at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Kitale campus said that cheering up others comes easily for her and warms up her heart.

In that particular video, she had been motivated by a young boy who had responded positively to her dance moves when she administered drugs in the paediatric ward.

“I was just attracted to the boy because he was jovial. I have a way I engage with the young patients, like making some dancing steps to lighten them up. I did the video when I realised the boy was cheerful,” she said.

With the video garnering more than 2.3 million views, Robai said she even forgot the dancing style while entertaining her patient.

“I was so caught up in the moment and seeing the toddler grin was shocking. I have danced to other people before but the young one’s reception was heartwarming,” she said in an exclusive interview with Nairobi News.

The viral video also attracted the attention of Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya who promised her a job upon graduation from her paediatric nursing programme.

“This is the kind of attitude we would like to see. I have heard her life story and she has gone through serious challenges that you can’t (connect to) the person who was happily dancing,” Mr Natembeya said when he met Robai.

“What she did will be her breakthrough. Once she finishes her education, she will be employed as a nurse in one of the health facilities in this county. I have heard her story and it is so inspiring,” the governor said.

