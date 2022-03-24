Janet Mbugua ‘turns down’ Kiambu Deputy Governor role





TV girl Janet Mbugua may have passed on to the opportunity to become the next Deputy Governor of Kiambu.

This is after Moses Kuria, one of the aspirants for the gubernatorial seat in the County announced he’d offered Mbugua the running mate role.

Kuria explained the ex-Citizen TV journalist had turned down the offer.

“I feel the loss. Janet is a huge inspiration for the youth, for professionals, for women, and for young mothers of this country,” said Kuria.

“She would not be taking up the job due to unforeseen personal emergencies. I am shattered.”

Mbugua was not available for comment when Nairobi News reached out.

She has over the years earned respect as a journalist with ‘beauty and brains’ when she lit the screens to read the news.

Besides Kuria, incumbent James Nyoro, area Senator Kimani Wamatangi, and former governor William Kabogo are among those eyeing the seat in what promises to be a tough battle.