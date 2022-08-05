Jubilee gubernatorial candidate in Embu decamps to UDA

Deputy President William Ruto shakes hands with Emilio Kathuri after the Jubilee gubernatorial candidate in Embu County defected to UDA. PHOTO | COURTESY

The ruling Jubilee Party of President Uhuru Kenyatta has suffered a major blow in Embu County following the withdrawal of their two leading candidates.

Emilio Kathuri, who was seeking to be the governor, has ditched the party and instead promised to support United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Cecily Mbarire.

Jubilee’s candidate for the Woman Representative seat Susan Nyaga has also bowed out of the race in favour of UDA’s Pamela Njoki.

Deputy President William Ruto made the announcement on Friday through his social media account, and welcomed the two to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team.

“The Hustler Nation wave is real! Embu Jubilee governor candidate Emilio Kathuri has quit the race and now supports UDA. Susan Nyaga (Jubilee) has also abandoned her quest for the Women Rep seat in favour of Pamela Njoki. Welcome,” Ruto said.

The move comes three days before Kenyans vote for the leaders who will represent them for the next five years in the National Assembly, the Senate and the County Assemblies.

The Embu gubernatorial race had attracted four candidates who are seeking to replace outgoing governor Martin Wambora who is serving his second and final term in office.

According to results of recent opinion poll conducted by Mizani Africa, Mbarire is likely to win the governor race with 57.6 per cent with Lenny Kivuti of Azimio being rated at 40.3 per cent.