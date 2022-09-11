Kalonzo speaks on joining William Ruto’s government

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during an interview at his command Centre in Karen, Nairobi on April 27, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

The Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has assured Kenyans he is not joining President-elect William Ruto’s government.

Kalonzo, in a public address, stressed that he is better suited in the opposition so as to ‘deal with Ruto and his government’.

He also vowed to work hard to ensure that Kenyans get service.

“We basically said that five years is a short time and we are going to serve in opposition, the best way we can and we are ready,” said Kalonzo.

He also congratulated the President-elect.

“We respect him. We did not agree with the verdict of the Supreme Court but are bound by it.”

“The photo that was making rounds on social media (showing me with Ruto) was taken in 2018 when Ruto came to visit me after my father had passed on,” he clarified.

Kalonzo is one of the most popular politicians in Kenyan and is respected for delivering the Kamba vote to Raila Odinga in the August 2022 polls.

He is however known to change his mind in a split second, moves that have earned him the tag watermelon.

