Kamene Goro’s hubby DJ Bonez comments on her smoking habits





In a recent podcast session with Oga Obinna, entertainer DJ Bonez shared his grievances about his wife Kamene Goro, revealing that he dislikes her smoking habit.

This revelation has sparked a discussion on women who smoke and their suitability for marriage.

During the podcast, Obinna expressed his own disapproval of dating or marrying a smoker.

He recounted a personal experience where he had to end a budding relationship upon discovering that the woman smoked cigarettes.

“I met somebody. She is full spec, the type of shortie I like and everything nice. Later I realized she is a smoker,” Obinna revealed. He further explained his stance, stating that women who smoke are not fit to be wives. “Dem anasmoke sio wife material,” Obinna asserted.

DJ Bonez echoed Obinna’s sentiment, admitting that he, too, had reservations about women who smoke. He revealed that he struggles to adjust to his wife’s smoking habit. “To be honest, this is a struggle and a fight for me. I didn’t like women who smoke cigarettes. Smoke anything else, but not sigara,” DJ Bonez shared candidly.

In response to the criticism, Kamene Goro defended women who smoke, emphasizing that everyone has their own vices that they battle privately. “Everyone has their bad habits… Even I have my bad habits. The thing is, let’s control those behaviors to be good citizens,” Kamene stated.

She suggested that individuals with habits such as smoking should be mindful of the preferences of those around them, especially if they are uncomfortable with it.

Kamene, who has in the past stated she doesnt fancy having kids, addressed the issue of double standards, arguing that indulging in substances like marijuana, cigarettes, or alcohol does not necessarily disqualify a woman from becoming a wife.

She urged society to refrain from judging women solely based on societal norms and expectations.

