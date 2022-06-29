KBC to televise Fifa World Cup matches

France captain Hugo Lloris (centre) smiles while holding the Fifa World Cup trophy surrounded by his team mates when they arrived for a reception at the Elysee Presidential Palace on July 16, 2018 in Paris. AFP PHOTO

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) has been granted the broadcasting rights for three major sporting events that are coming up this year, including the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Other than the Fifa World Cup, the state broadcaster will also air the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon (July 15 – 24) and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (July 28 to August 8).

Kenya will send a team of 47 athletes to Oregon and 46 athletes to Birmingham.

Speaking when the announcement for the rights was made, ICT Innovation and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru lauded KBC’s efforts.

“I applaud KBC management for this milestone, let Kenyans know that you have what it takes to provide for their needs. Let Kenyans know Inawezekana. Let sports inspire all of us so that we can make it just like the athletes. Sports has the power to unite. Kenyans will surely come together to enjoy the sporting events,” Mr Mucheru said.

The Fifa World Cup is the most popular global sporting event with a viewership that run into billions.

According to Fifa, the last edition of the tournament that was held in Russia, drew a record audience of more than 3.5 billion people, with the final between France and Croatia attracting 1.12 billion viewers.

This year’s tournament, which brings together 32 teams, is slated for November 21 to December 18 in Qatar, with Africa being represented by five countries.