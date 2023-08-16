KBL to partner in first-ever Kenyan Cycling festival





Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its low-alcohol beer brand, White Cap Crisp, has today announced its involvement in the inaugural Hell’s Gate Biking Festival. The Festival is a recreational cycling and adventure spectacle that is geared towards creating awareness on environmental conservation in Kenyan National Parks, with the first of the cycling festival set to take place at the Hell’s Gate National Park on 19th and 20th August 2023.

The White Cap brand has increased its overall footprint within similar adrenaline sports and events as it continues to prioritise its key messaging around adventure and environmental conservation by way of partnership with various sporting associations.

The mid-August occasion is expected to draw more than 5000 seasoned and novice cyclists, thereby bolstering efforts to promote the sustainability agenda and socio-economic initiatives at the park.

This will be the first Biking Festival to be hosted at a National Park in East and Central Africa; a spectacle that will encourage the growth of the sport within the country.

Said Jeremiah Njanja, Whistle Africa Events Proprietor and Hell’s Gate Biking Festival Organiser: “We are delighted to have Kenya Breweries through their brand White Cap Crisp come on board for this year’s biking festival. The fact that White Cap Crisp made the decision to involve itself in an event like this during its inaugural edition is testament to the positive work being done to increase the awareness and support around the environmental conservation agenda.”

He added: “Preparations for this year’s event are nearly complete; as we close in on the festival in two weeks’ time on the 19th and 20th of August and we expect another great outing for both participants and fans to one of Kenya’s most spectacular parks in the country.”

Speaking on their involvement, White Cap Brand Manager Prudence Mukami endorsed the role of Hell’s Gate Biking Festival will have in the continued sensitisation of Kenyans to the environmental conservation agenda through the event.

White Cap Crisp and Kenya Breweries are thrilled to participate in the inaugural Hell’s Gate Biking Festival, which is , for the first time, being held at a Kenyan National Park. We remain committed to promoting sustainable practices in all our engagements and collaborating with trailblazing organisations such as Whistle Africa Tours will help raise awareness about this critical agenda among our stakeholders.”

The White Cap brand has been actively involved within spaces that promote the environmental conservation agenda. In the past three years they’ve significantly invested in the environmental conservation space through various campaigns including Climb for Trees in Mount Kenya, partnerships with the Rhino Ark Charitable Trust, Aberdare Forest Fencing among others.

The 2023 edition of the event that will be held at the Hell’s Gate National Park will see part of the funds raised go towards increasing sustainability efforts around the park and its environs.

