Kenya Power announces a 9-hour blackout at busy airport and environs





Kenya Power announced planned maintenance that will cause a blackout at Wilson Airport in Nairobi County and its environs on Sunday morning.

KPLC also listed other areas that will be affected by the power outage, including National Bank in Lang’ata, Africa Medical Research Foundation (AMREF), Flying Doctors, Blue Bird Aviation, Kenya Airways Authority (KAA), and all other adjacent customers. The blackout will also affect Mlolongo in Machakos County, including Mlolongo Catholic Church, Connection Hotel, Weigh Bridge, Prof Ndetei, and all adjacent customers.

A month ago, the country experienced a nationwide blackout that affected many businesses, and Kenya Power attributed it to a system disturbance without giving further details.

However, KPLC asked Kenyans to be patient as it worked round the clock to restore normalcy.

Unfortunately, the electricity price in the country went up by ten percent last month due to higher fuel prices and a weaker local currency.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) increased the fuel cost charge (FCC) to Ksh8.3 ($0.064) per kilowatt-hour (kWh) up from Ksh6.59 ($0.051) per unit last month.

EPRA also raised the foreign exchange rate fluctuation adjustment (Ferfa) to Ksh2.16 ($0.017) per unit from Ksh1.85 ($0.014) per unit last month due to the weakening shilling against the dollar.

These changes have led to a rise in the unit cost of power for lifeline consumers to Ksh22 ($0.17) per unit, up from Ksh20 ($0.15) last month, which will force customers to pay more for the same quantity of electricity.

Despite these changes, KPLC has assured Kenyans of uninterrupted power supply as they carry out the planned maintenance, and they have urged customers to report any emergencies during the power outage.

The blackout is expected to last a few hours, and normalcy will resume once the maintenance is complete.

