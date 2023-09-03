Kenya seeks Colombia ties in boosting coffee production

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses parents and students of St Bonaventure Kaheti Boys High School in Nyeri County during the parents day on May 19, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

The Kenyan government will is sponsor coffee farmers to attend the Colombia Coffee Expo in October 2023.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua confirmed the move.

He explained that the benchmarking initiative aims to revitalize growth within Kenya’s coffee subsector and enhance production.

“We will be traveling to Colombia for the Coffee Conference to conduct benchmarking, and the government will sponsor participation for several farmers,” said the DP during a recent meeting with Members of Parliament, Senators, and other key stakeholders.

The consultative forum took place at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, with the talks focusing on coffee reforms.

During the meeting, the Deputy President appealed to the legislators to pass the Coffee Bill 2023, Draft Cooperative Bill 2023, and other recommendations designed to bolster coffee production in the country.

The Cafes de Colombia Expo 2023 is set to be held from October 19 to 22 at Corferias – Centro de Convenciones in Bogota.

This event holds significant importance as a trade fair dedicated to the promotion of specialty coffees, not only in Colombia but also across Latin America.

The expo comprises the entire coffee value chain, serving as a platform to showcase and promote new innovations and trends in the Colombian coffee market, both nationally and globally.

The event provides an excellent opportunity for coffee producers, roasters, traders, retailers, and consumers to gain insights into the latest industry trends and to network with fellow professionals and potential markets.

The reforms being implemented by the Kenyan government within the coffee subsector are aimed at rekindling the former glory of the nation’s coffee – ‘black gold’, which played a pivotal role in placing Kenya on the global map.

Kenya has been facing challenges in the production and prices of coffee, leading to farmers mainly in Central Kenya opting to try out other crops.

Colombia is ranked third in the countries that produce coffee in the world, behind Vietnam and Brazil.

In Africa, stats show that Kenya is the fifth largest producer of coffee, behind Ethiopia, Uganda, Cote d’Ivorie and Tanzania.

