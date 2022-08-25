Kenyan artistes praise Nigerian govt for banning foreign models in adverts





Kenyan entertainers have lauded a move by the Nigerian government that seeks to ban the use of foreign models and voice-over artistes for advertisements aimed to be consumed within its republic.

The statement issued by the director general of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Olalekan Fadolapo, states that the ban is schedule to take effect from October 1, 2022.

It further states that all advertisements, advertising and marketing communications materials are to make use of only Nigerian models and voice-over artistes.

“In line with the Federal Government’s policy of developing local talent, inclusive economic growth and the need to take necessary steps and actions aimed at growing the Nigerian advertising industry, the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), being the apex advertising, advertisement and marketing communications regulatory agency of the federal government, has in accordance with its statutory mandates, responsibilities and powers as conveyed by the ARCON Act No. 23 of 2022 bans the use of foreign models and voice-over artistes on any advertisement targeted or exposed on the Nigerian advertising space, all advertising, advertising and marketing communications materials are to make use of only Nigerian model and voice-over artistes,” Dr Fadolapo said in the statement.

According to Dr Fadolapo, ongoing campaigns have however been permitted to continue with until the stipulated time that the advert was meant to run.

Among Kenyan artistes who have praised the Nigerian government for fully supporting the creative industry is actor Nice Githinji.

“A country that recognises the wealth within their art industry. Huku kazi ni press statements and ‘calls for participation ‘ alafu ni gatekeepers wanakutana wanaamua vile watatufanya. Tuko karibu kuanza Nigerian adaptations… just you wait,” Ms Githinji said.

“A country and government that supports its creative industry is a country that I want to be part of, one I would pledge allegiance to! This Kenya allows anyone from anywhere to do as they please. This is a country that throws away its talent. If Kenya could grow and nurture their own artistes, how far would we be now?” Nini Wacera posed.

“Should just be adopted as is to save our ailing industry. Well done Nigeria,” Iddi Achieng said.

“Hata Matatu should be strictly Kenyan entertainers on the graffiti,” neighbourhood_drinxx suggested.

“We should borrow a leaf,” mino.dzame wrote.