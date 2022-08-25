Rigathi Gachagua: Mt Kenya’s support to Ruto will be remembered for 200 years

Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua share a light moment during a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally in Karatina town on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua has lauded the decision made by voters in the Mt Kenya region in the just concluded election to elect William Ruto as president.

While speaking in Rongai Constituency, Nakuru County on Wednesday, Mr Gachagua said that for their decision, residents of Mt Kenya will be remembered for the next 200 years.

“We have been honoured in the country, we have been saluted by Kenyan communities and we will be honoured for the next 200 years,” Gachagua said.

He added that the region has proved to other Kenyans that they can be trusted on matter politics.

Mr Rigathi also said the declaration of Dr Ruto as President-elect brought peace in the country, more so in Nakuru county which had earlier on been listed among the hotspot areas in the country.

The outgoing Mathira MP said that President Uhuru Kenyatta ignored them when they told him that selling Raila Odinga’s manifesto in Mt Kenya region was a Herculean task.

“I told him (president) the truth and he ignored and hated us; he even chased us away. But even today, he knows that his true friends are Rigathi Gachagua, Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu MP), Irungu Kangata (Muranga governor-elect) and Susan Kihika (Nakuru governor-elect). We told our president the truth and it has been known,” he said.

According to Gachagua, the president was misled by his close allies, including Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

He also dismissed remarks by Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua that the race to State House is not yet over for Mr Raila Odinga.

Mr Gachagua reiterated that disagreeing with the president’s decision to sell the Azimio manifesto was a show of love from his close allies who supported his presidential bid in 2013 and 2022.

Gachagua was accompanied by other UDA party officials including Nakuru Governor-elect Kihika among others.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will conduct the postponed election in Njoro on Monday, as well as the gubernatorial election in Mombasa and Kakamega counties.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance is campaigning for its UDA candidate Paul Chebor who is seeking to unseat incumbent MP Raymond Moi, who is vying on the Kanu ticket.