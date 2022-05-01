Kenyans ask DP Ruto to learn from Ugandan counterpart Jessica Alupo

Deputy President William Ruto (right) welcomes his Ugandan counterpart Jessica Alupo at the Nyayo stadium for the requiem mass of Mwai Kibaki. PHOTO: COURTESY

Kenyans have been take aback after learning that Uganda has a female vice president.

This after Jessica Alupo, the Ugandan vice president, made a public appearance by attending the State Funeral of Mwai Kibaki at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Uganda vice-president Jessica Alupo pays her last respects to the late Mwai Kibaki#FareWellKibaki pic.twitter.com/q3xdnzMV6b — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) April 29, 2022

Even though Kenyans had never had of him, Alupo who represented President Yoweri Museveni at the event, was spotted paying her last respects to the fallen Head of State and later on chatting with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Alupo is the second in command in the landlocked country and literally a heart beat away from the presidency according to the constitution.

She formerly served as Minster for Education and is the second female vice president in the country after Specioza Kazibwe.

Kenyans, in their comments, lauded Museveni for picking a woman VP, while others asked Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto to borrow from Alupo’s personality and be humble when addressing his boss.

This morning, I represented President @KagutaMuseveni at the State funeral of H.E President Mwai Kibaki in Nairobi,Kenya. President Kibaki was a statesman,a great leader who built a great legacy. He will be laid to rest tomorrow.May God rest his soul in Peace. pic.twitter.com/dKYcOCcZCq — Vice President Jessica Alupo (@jessica_alupo) April 29, 2022

“So Uganda has a VP? And a lady? In Kenya……the second in command is (just) mouthy,” said Matere Gilbert.

“I am sure she (Jessica Alupo) respects her boss Museveni, unlike a certain noisemaker in a certain country!” Thought Andrew Wekesa.

“Time is ripe for (Martha) Karua to be the Deputy President,” wrote Rehema Miriam.

“Kumbe Uganda kuna vice president?” posed Edwin Nyamweya.

Another one hailed Alupo saying it was the power of a woman.

“Power of a woman 👏👏👏,” wrote Hellen Kurgat.