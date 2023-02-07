Kenya’s Xenia Manasseh joins Yemi Alade in Spotify’s EQUAL Africa spotlight





Kenyan singer Xeniah Manasseh was on February 6, 2023, announced as the latest Kenyan to join Spotify’s EQUAL Africa programme, as the ambassador for February.

The Spotify EQUAL Africa programme seeks to provide female artists with the support and resources to grow their craft and reach worldwide audiences through multiple playlists.

Also read: Nikita bags lucrative position with Spotify

The beneficiaries also receive off-platform guidance and tools to help take their music careers to even greater heights.

“Being a part of the EQUAL programme is an honor. I’m honored to be recognized for my input and for my voice ESPECIALLY in a male-dominated industry. I’m honored to be a part of any programme that is built on inclusivity. Navigating this industry would be more difficult without platforms like these that seek to highlight that great art is great art no matter the source,” Manesseh said after being enrolled into the programme.

In Xenia Manasseh’s impressive portfolio are writing credits and features including Teyana Taylor (American singer), Sauti Sol (Kenyan boy band)and Burna Boy (Nigerian singer), Mr Eazi and Tay Iwar.

She burst into the Kenyan music industry scene in 2019 and captivated fans with her vocals and songwriting pen.

“I remember hearing phrases like, “If you don’t use your gifts they will be taken away,” and “Your gift will make room for you,” and over the years I’ve experienced and really started to understand how much weight those statements carry.

Also read: List of top 10 Kenyan streamed artistes of 2022 on Spotify

Stepping into your purpose is one of the most important things you can do for yourself. I don’t do it because of the possible rewards or recognition that I may receive but simply because of how connected I feel to who I really am, and it only gets clearer the more I pursue it. I’m grateful and honestly blessed to receive anything after that,” added Manasseh.

She joins other Kenyan artistes like Nikita Kering’, Muthoni Drummer Queen and Silvia Ssaru in the EQUAL Africa programme as well as Nigerian superstar singer Yemi Alade who was named the January 2023 ambassador when she joined the programme.

“It’s a great time to be alive, female artists have quadrupled in number compared to a decade ago. The only thing we ask now, in this male-dominated industry, is for equal opportunities.

Equal opportunities to be seen, for our talents to be showcased, because in the ‘universe of music’ there is no gender, only potential, creativity, and pure magic,” said Yemi Alade, according to a prior Nairobi News report.

Also read: Yemi Alade joins Spotify’s EQUAL Africa programme