Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai shares thoughts on defensive friends





Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai has shared her experience on friendship and what she looks out for in friends.

Via her Instagram stories, Anerlisa believes there are three qualities that must be eliminated for true friendship to thrive.

“For a friendship to thrive, one must eliminate jealousy, competition, and secret breaking,” she observed.

“There is also this quality that will not only make you lose close friends but also people around you and that’s acting like you know everything,” she added.

The entrepreneur further shared her experiences of interacting with people who hate being corrected and how she agreed to everything such friends say in order to keep the peace.

“..they become so defensive that you agree to everything they say even when you know it’s wrong, and when they ask you for advice, you give them an answer that will please them just to avoid any back and forth.”

Anerlisa, whose marriage to Tanzanian musician Ben Pol ended in 2020, also warns that being defensive is dangerous because one would never find real people.

“Accept that you don’t know everything and a lot of times, listening is golden. Otherwise, you will always find yourself wanting to fight with everyone. You are not perfect because if you were, you would be at the top.”

Her thoughts come months after her friendship with one of her closest friends, namely Phoina, a makeup and hair stylist- ended in controversial style.

This is after Phiona, in August 2021, posted social media content of herself vacationing in the coastal town of Lamu- including one where she was hanging out with beach boy Omar Lali, the man once accused of killing Anerlisa’s sister, Tecra Muigai on May 2, 2020.

“With the one, Mr Omar, say hi to my people,” Phiona captioned the video of her partying with Lali.

Considering how close Anerlisa and Phoina were to the point of helping each other out in their business ventures, Anerlisa took significant exception to Phoina’s behavior and ended their friendship with a phrase on social media saying, “And that’s it for our friendship,” revealing how betrayed and hurt she felt by Phoina’s actions.

