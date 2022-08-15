Kindiki reigns in on Ruto’s lieutenants at Bomas amid tallying tension

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure addresses a Kenya Kwanza Alliance campaign rally at Thiba grounds in Kirinyaga County on January 29, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Former Tharaka-Nithi Senator Professor Kithure Kindiki in a clip has appeared to be reigning in on Deputy president lieutenants at Bomas of Kenya amid tallying tension.

Kindiki is heard shouting for Ruto’s bigwigs who were at Bomas ordering them to be silent.

“Everybody be silent. Stop and be silent. Enough,” shouted Kindiki.

This come after a commotion broke at Bomas of Kenya following the ongoing verification of Forms 34A and 34B.

Kipchumba Murkomen was among the leaders Kindiki was shouting at.

Kindiki landed the top job of being Ruto’s chief agent after Ruto announced Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate.

Kindiki is being assisted by UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina and Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok to safeguard Ruto’s votes.

The two were appointed to be the liaison between Kenya Kwanza and IEBC.

On the other hand, chaotic scenes have also been seen at the Bomas of Kenya as Raila Odinga’s Chief Agent, Saitabao Ole Kanchory alleges that Bomas was a scene of crime.

Supporters of the two main presidential candidates have been camping and keenly following the ongoing tallying of votes at Bomas as they eagerly wait for IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati to declare the winner.