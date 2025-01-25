King Kalala experience of dating a gay man





Known for her vibrant personality, media sensation Prudence Tonui aka King Kalala 27, shot to fame thanks to her unique husky voice and unfiltered nature.

Her knack for expressing unpopular opinions on dating and relationships with humor and wit has won her a legion of fans, with over two million cumulative followers across all her social media pages.

I used to think that depression was not real, but when it hit me, I would not go to work. Instead, I would sit in the house and cry, the bed being my resting place. Even taking a shower was painful.

I would like to get married but I am in no hurry, maybe in my late 30s, around 37, 38. I base this on a meme I saw that said ‘Your 30s are like your 20s, but with money’.

My 20s were a blast and I had fun, the only problem is that I was broke. So now I have to experience my 30s and that means I don’t want to rush into marriage just yet.

That (meme) concept only works if you’re not married and you don’t have kids because you don’t have a lot of bills. I want to enjoy life first.

“Everyone knows how to have children. You’re not going to tell me you went to some guys and drank juice and somehow got a kid. Don’t call me and ask for financial help if that’s how you got your child.

I’m not one of those people, I believe that if you want to have children, make sure you’re ready mentally, financially, emotionally, and physically, don’t just show up.

Because of my voice, many people have misjudged my sexual orientation. I identify as heterosexual but have a unique approach to relationships.

I am the rare type of woman who would approach a man if I met a good one. That is when you go to a club and meet that person who looks so good. And I am a straightforward person. I will walk up to him and take my shot.

One of my weirdest relationships, I would describe it as a kaleidoscope. I once went out with a guy who looked masculine in every way, the way he dressed, talked, behaved, and moved, but at the end of the day he was gay. It took me a long time to figure him out, it was confusing.

At the time my best friend was gay, he tried to tell me that my boyfriend was gay, but I would always dismiss him. Because my gay ex was always very protective of me, he would go to war for me. So I did not doubt in my mind that if anyone was not gay, it was definitely not him. How wrong was I?

How I found out was when my gay best friend who is now deceased- asked me for permission to prove me wrong that my boyfriend was gay, which he actually did after a few drinks. That was the end of my relationship with the gay

Another thing that upset me was this handsome guy I met, only to find out he wasn’t circumcised. Now I didn’t have a problem with that, but his explanation as to why he wasn’t is because the practice is now common and proven to be good for one’s health, well-being, and hygiene. I asked him why he didn’t do it and he just said he didn’t have any particular reason why he didn’t cut himself. That was the end of our relationship.

What made me even more upset was the fact that he was 27 at the time, a fully grown man. It didn’t make sense to me.