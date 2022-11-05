Kipchumba Murkomen seeks solutions to Kenya Airways pilots strike





Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says the ongoing strike by Kenya Airways pilots amounts to economic sabotage.

He’s also urged the pilots to be considerate and resume duty.

He said: “It’s unfair for pilots to try and test the new administration with the strike… we are hoping a decision will be reached as soon as possible… about 10,000 passengers have been affected so far.”

Murkomen also confirmed the government is working round the clock to arrest the problem.

“We are willing to listen to the issues through the law. They should first stop the strike and come to the table and negotiate because that’s the law.”

The pilots actualized their threat to down their tools on November 5, 2022, in a row on deferred salaries and pension contributions.

“We cannot understate the severe economic impact of this action on different sectors and the entire ecosystem reliant on KQ…It will cost KQ approximately Sh300 million a day and Sh2.1 billion a week,” a statement from CEO Allan Kilavuka said.

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (Kalpa), which draws the bulk of its membership from Kenya Airways through the Kalpa general secretary Murithi Nyaga said, “We hoped that the management of the airline would soften its hard stance and engage in … negotiation on the issues raised. KQ management has not made any meaningful attempt to engage and have matters resolved. Beginning Saturday, 5th November 2022, from 6.00 am local time, there shall be no Kenya Airways aircraft departing JKIA flown by a Kalpa member.”

Kalpa had initially issued a 14-day strike notice on October 19, citing reasons that include ousting the board and executives for undisclosed governance and leadership issues, airline’s failure to implement pay agreements (CBA), alleged victimization of Kalpa members and non-payment of monthly pension contributions for staff.

